Paige Sandhu of Emmerdale shares a behind-the-scenes peek at the spectacular pub boom.

Paige Sanhu, who portrays the deadly Meena Jutla on Emmerdale, has revealed how the massive pub explosion on Christmas Day was filmed.

Meena’s sister, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), confronted her sister when she discovered her trying to plant heroin on love rival Dawn Taylor in an hour-long festive episode of Emmerdale.

But, as the village’s renowned Woolpack pub was blown up, the duo found themselves lifeless, trapped beneath a mountain of wreckage.

Fans notice Emmerdale’s hospital gaffe as Meena tries to kill him. Paige later posted a photo of her character resting in the rubble, covered in blood and injuries, to Instagram, captioning it with a bomb emoji.

On her Instagram Stories, the soap star also showed how the explosion was created and recorded.

Rebecca pretended to hit Paige as they stood near the pub’s entrance with a blue blow-up mattress just behind them in the brief film.

Rebecca and Paige were heard screaming as they threw themselves back onto the mattress after a loud bang.

Fans expressed their love for the soap in the comments section of Paige’s article.

Jay stated, “It’s an incredible scene! You two were fantastic.” “Brilliant actress and brilliant episode tonight,” Alexander said, “looking forward to tomorrow.” Carla expressed herself as follows: “What an amazing episode. You’re a genius.” Instagram Emmerdale’s official Instagram page also revealed some behind-the-scenes videos of The Woolpack engulfed in flames.

They videotaped a countdown and then the explosion from several viewpoints after showing a clip of the countdown.

The post was captioned as follows: “We’re sure you’re all heartbroken after seeing your favorite Yorkshire pub burn to the ground! But, just in case, here it is from a variety of angles! @itv @wearestv1 #Emmerdale #BehindTheScenes #Christmas”