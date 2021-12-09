Paige Sandhu of Emmerdale hints who Meena’s next victim might be.

Paige Sandhu, who plays Meena in Emmerdale, suggested on Loose Women about who would be next on Meena’s kill list.

Dawn and Manpreet, according to the actor, could be the next two in Meena’s firing line because they are both poised to irritate her over the holiday season.

Dawn is going to get a little too close to Meena’s man, Billy, and Manpreet is going to be suspicious of her sister once she learns something she doesn’t want to hear.

Paige remarked of Meena as a guest on the ITV show’s panel: “She’s got a lot of skeletons in the closet, but she’s a psychopath.”

“If someone gets in the way of her, she’ll get rid of them.”

“After what occurred with David and Victoria, she’s much more possessive of her man than she was before,” she continued. So Dawn is obviously in trouble, but with everything we’ve just seen, Manpreet is really pushing Meena.

“So Manpreet is in grave danger as well.”

Janet Street-Porter of Loose Women wondered if Meena was any closer to being apprehended.

“Yeah, so, since Meena’s created so much weird stuff in Emmerdale, she’s starting to feel invincible, and that’s potentially going to be her demise – because her behavior is getting more and more absurd, and people are starting to cotton on,” Paige replied.

“So I can’t say whether there will be additional killings or not, but if she murders anyone else, she will definitely get worse than she has been so far!” “Worse than that!” Meena has already spilled the blood of Ben Tucker, Andrea Tate, and Leanna Cavanagh.