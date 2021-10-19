Paige Deville was ‘gobsmacked’ when Shaun Ryder called her out on Gogglebox.

Paige Deville of Gogglebox stated she was “gobsmacked” when Shaun Ryder called her out.

Prior to the start of last season, the 25-year-old revealed her shocking departure from the Channel 4 show.

In her farewell message, she took an aim at her bosses, accusing them of offering “zero aftercare support.”

Shaun Ryder, who appears on Gogglebox’s Celebrity edition with bandmate Bez on a regular basis, criticized the statements in an interview with The Express.

“No support about what?” questioned the Happy Mondays vocalist. “For what do you require assistance?” For the love of f**ks sake, what do you need support for on f****g Gogglebox?” Paige has responded to the criticism, stating that she was taken aback when she read the comments.

“I couldn’t believe it when I read his statements,” she told BirminghamLive. I was completely taken aback.

“I’m a big fan of Shaun Ryder and believe him and Bez are fantastic. I’ve previously written them messages on Twitter expressing my admiration for their work.

“However, comments like his insinuating that I am awake or a snowflake are not helpful. To deal with trolls like him, you’ll need the aftercare.” “It’s fine for him because he’s a big celebrity with years of experience dealing with fame,” she continued. But, until Gogglebox came along, I was just a regular guy with no experience with stardom.

“I’ve had people contact me on social media telling me to commit suicide. When you’re being bullied by trolls, I believe you need help. In order to deal with it, you’ll need assistance and counsel.

“I believe Channel 4 should have offered me help when I originally announced my departure from the show to deal with the aftermath,” she says. They didn’t seem to be willing to help me.” Paige announced her departure from Gogglebox on September 17, the day the new season was supposed to start.

“The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance, and rigorous measures are in place to help contributors before, during, and after taking part in the,” a Channel 4 spokeswoman said in response to Paige’s charges.

“The summary comes to an end.”