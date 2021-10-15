Paige Deville, a celebrity Gogglebox star, has been chastised for her controversial withdrawal from the show.

Along with bandmate Bez, the Happy Mondays vocalist features on the celebrity editions of the renowned Channel 4 show.

Paige announced her departure from Gogglebox before of the next season, accusing the show’s producers of giving “zero aftercare support.”

In an interview with The Express, the 59-year-old lambasted her remarks.

He stated, ” “What exactly is there no support for? What do you require assistance with?” “For f**ks sake, what do you need support for on f****g Gogglebox?” Shaun went on to say: “There really isn’t anything to be supported for.

“You f****g turn on the television and laugh at f****g five minutes of stuff. Isn’t it f****g not dramatic?” Paige announced her departure from the show on September 17, the day before the new season was supposed to start.

The 25-year-old said on Twitter: “I’ve made the decision to leave Gogglebox behind.

“It’s been an experience, but one I can’t continue with because of the long hours of filming, the restrictions, the control of our actions and thoughts, and the lack of aftercare assistance,” she continued, “but hey, who cares about former cast, their NTA winners.”

“The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance, and rigorous measures are in place to support contributors before, during, and after taking part in the series,” a Channel 4 spokeswoman said in response to Paige’s charges.

Shaun is promoting his new book, How to Be a RockStar, which came out on October 7.