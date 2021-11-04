Paid Family Leave Doesn’t Belong in the Social Bill After It’s Reintroduced, Says Joe Manchin.

Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday that he wants to enact paid family leave, but not under President Joe Biden’s social program, Build Back Better.

On CNN’s New Day, Manchin expressed his displeasure with his Democratic colleagues’ decision to reinstate paid family leave in the $1.75 trillion social safety net bill.

Manchin told co-host John Berman, “I don’t think that fits in the bill.” “That is a piece of law that is absolutely necessary if we are to accomplish it correctly.” Manchin believes that if the idea is implemented outside of the party’s reconciliation process, which Democrats are using to approve the mammoth package without Republican backing, it will gain bipartisan support.

“Let’s go through the procedure in a regular order,” the West Virginia Democrat added. “It’ll last a long time. It’ll go on indefinitely.” The White House originally proposed 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave in the Build Back Better proposal, but it was removed from Biden’s framework when Democrats worked to reduce the bill’s cost.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed this week that paid family and medical leave is being reintroduced into the massive social safety net and climate change plan.

In a statement to the Democratic caucus on Wednesday, Pelosi said, “I have asked the Ways and Means Committee for its proposal for Paid Family and Medical Leave to be included in this morning’s hearing.” “For a long time, Chairman Richie Neal and the Committee staff had been working on this issue and were prepared.” Paid family leave will “finally provide workers and their families the piece of mind of knowing that when misfortune strikes, they can count on paid leave to avert absolute calamity,” according to Neal in a statement. According to ABC News and NBC News, Democrats want to include four weeks of paid family leave in the package.

According to a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, the idea has widespread support across the political spectrum, with 70% of registered voters supporting it. According to the poll, 82 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of Republicans support the proposal.

In the equally divided Senate, Democrats can't afford to lose a single member of their caucus, therefore Manchin's support is crucial.