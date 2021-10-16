Paedophiles who infiltrated the homes of children.

The recent story of a convicted sex offender moving into a mother’s home has highlighted how some paedophiles conceal their background.

Andrew Edgson moved in with an unsuspecting Bootle mother-of-two who had no idea about his nefarious past.

The Bootle mother was shocked to learn that Edgson, 38, had been convicted and sentenced for serious sexual offences against a youngster.

Edgson was sentenced to 12 months in prison at a hearing yesterday. "The police informed her, to her complete amazement and distress, that you had been convicted and punished for serious sexual offences against a child," Recorder David Knifton, QC said.

“She revealed that you had been living with her and her children between the date of your conviction, which she was uninformed of, and the date of your sentencing, which she was unaware of.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the courts have heard about how serious sex offenders were able to infiltrate the lives and homes of unwitting families.

Jordan Duckworth was sentenced to 30 months in prison in January 2011 for two attempted rapes while he was 17 years old.

He was on the Sex Offenders Register and was subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), which barred him from contacting any kid under the age of 16 unless social services gave him written permission.

In March, the Crown Court in Liverpool heard distressing testimony about how he violated the injunction.

“His partner and her child had visited him, and they had all three shared a double bed,” prosecutor Michael Stephenson said.

Duckworth acknowledged to the violation on February 6, 2017, and was sentenced to eight weeks in jail with a 12-month suspension.

Two days later, he met with another woman and drove to her house, where her nine-year-old son resided.

Duckworth “checked in” on the woman “most days,” according to Mr Stephenson, and he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for the breach.

Locals set fire to Farrington’s house after learning that he had insinuated himself into the lives of a young woman.

The offender, who was born in Birkenhead, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2006 after admitting to two offences of. “The summary has come to an end.”