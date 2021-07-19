Paedophile with a slashed neck, a bent copper, and a coked-up mother are all in jail in Liverpool.

These are the faces of 16 persons arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

One judge condemned a crooked cop who compromised his badge and the public he was supposed to protect by assaulting a man and then covering it up with three other crooks.

Rapists exposed victims to horrible ordeals and then forced them to repeat the agony during trials, according to the courts.

Another judge was forced to sentence a man who stabbed his own sister in the neck amid a squabble over how he cared for their dementia-stricken mother and his finances.

Judges dealt with a mother who sliced another woman’s face following a cocaine binge, as well as heroin and cocaine dealers.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Leslie Marrs is a British actress.

After being imprisoned for sexual assault on a teenage girl, Leslie Marrs sliced his neck with a craft blade.

Marrs had informed probation “he would commit suicide before he reached prison,” Judge Stuart Driver, QC, had just warned the dock officer.

After pulling the blade from his suit, the 76-year-old slashed the right side of his neck twice before the officer grabbed it from him and he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

After the girl, who was in her mid-teens, told a youth worker about the abuse, Marrs, of Dunkeld Close, Kensington, acknowledged to abusing her.

The girl experienced nightmares and self-harmed after the attack, according to the court, and had demonstrated out of character demanding behavior.

Marr was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

O’Donohoe, Craig

Craig O’Donohoe was discovered distributing cocaine and heroin after defrauding Liverpool supporters out of £100,000 in a ticket scam.

The con artist deceived fans who paid exorbitant amounts to watch their favorite Liverpool play at Anfield.

In November 2015, O’Donohue was sentenced to four years in prison for the swindle, which left hundreds of people distraught.

The thief, 35, of Anfield’s Dewsbury Road, was back in court this week for an incident on August 12, 2019.

After seeing him on a bike on St Anne Street, Everton, at around 10.20 a.m., undercover police detained him.

O’Donohoe had 13 wraps of heroin and 34 wraps of cocaine in his possession. “The summary has come to an end.”