Paedophile who was too afraid to face his victims in the eyes.

A frightened paedophile who “lacked the fortitude” to face a sentencing today was sentenced to nine years in prison.

His victims bravely went to court for the hearing, but Judge Stuart Driver, QC informed them: “He has not got the bravery to come into court to face the truth and face his victims, so he will be sentenced in his absence.”

Burns, 61, was transported to Liverpool Crown Court from prison, but he refused to step out of his cell and into the courtroom.

He had previous convictions for indecent assault in 1990, sexual assault in March 2017, and failing to comply with Sexual Register notification obligations, according to the court.

Judge Driver found him to be a dangerous offender and gave him a five-year license extension.

“He has now been convicted of 15 sexual offenses and six violations of the notification requirements,” he said.

A pre-sentence assessment mentioned his “grooming and predatory behavior” and concluded that he “poses a high risk of serious harm to minors and the public,” the judge said.

“I agree,” Judge Driver remarked. He has showed no sorrow and no understanding of his actions.” Burns, of Fishguard Close, Everton, was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault on five boys ranging in age from six to fifteen years old after a trial.

“All that remains for me to laud the five men who are victims in this case for their courage in coming forward and for the dignity they have shown throughout the case,” the judge told the victims in the public gallery after imposing the punishments.

Burns offered some of his victims wine before abusing them, showered them with money and presents, and showed one of them pornography, according to prosecutor Martine Snowdon.

When he was between the ages of 13 and 15, he was found guilty of repeatedly abusing four of the boys and one offence against the other youngster.

The crimes, according to Miss Snowdon, had a severe impact on all five victims, who are now in custody.