Paedophile who raped a little girl has been molesting children for decades.

A paedophile rapist who is serving a life term for his heinous crimes has been found guilty of even more heinous offenses.

In 2007, William Adams was sentenced to prison for a heinous rape campaign against a 12-year-old girl in Liverpool.

He was sentenced to three more years in prison this week for historical sex assault in Northern Ireland in the 1980s.

Adams was charged with sex crimes against children for the first time in this instance.

At the scene of the deadly city center crash, floral tributes have been left.

The 54-year-old was sentenced to seven years in prison in Ireland for the rape of a schoolgirl before arriving in Merseyside in 2005, just days after his release.

He befriended his second victim almost as soon as he arrived in Liverpool, lavishing her with presents and bringing her family on a three-week vacation to Blackpool, which was paid for by Adams’ Catholic priest boyfriend.

Adams raped his victim every night of the vacation, according to the evidence presented before Liverpool Crown Court.

Adams, who lived in Meadow Hey, Bootle at the time, admitted to rapping the girl five times between May and November 2005. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence of seven and a half years before being eligible for parole.

He was also sentenced to a lifetime of signing the Sex Offenders’ Register.

“We believe Adams is a predatory paedophile who used his charm to obtain access to a vulnerable member of society,” Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Lol Forrest said following the case.

“I hope his victim and her family will find some solace in the fact that he will spend a long period in prison.”

Adams stayed in prison and was transported to Northern Ireland, where he was charged with additional sexual offenses dating back to the early 1980s.

The Belfast Telegraph and Irish News reported that he was found guilty of historic sex charges relating to his tenure at a County Down training and care institution earlier this year and was sentenced to three years in prison at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday.