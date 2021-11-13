Paedophile wanted to have sex with a 13-year-old girl in her mother’s bed.

He’d go 40 miles to have sex with a 13-year-old girl in her mother’s bed, according to a paedophile.

Barry Wiley sent filthy texts and sexual photographs to a person he mistook for a child named “Maddison.”

Despite Maddison’s claim that she was “scared,” the 53-year-old volunteered to pay for the girl’s train ticket to Liverpool and then said he’d travel to her home in Rochdale while her mother was out.

However, the pervert was conversing with a retired teacher who was posing as a paedophile hunter with the Elusive Child Protection Unit.

The case was heard at Liverpool Crown Court. Wiley, of Everton’s Dacy Road, was busted last year.

With a photo of herself modified to appear infantile, the woman created a fake profile on social network Hi5 and its companion app Tagged.

Wiley began communicating to her on June 30, 2020, using the profile name “TheQuietMan69,” according to prosecutor Frank Dillon, when she indicated she was 13 and didn’t have many friends.

On July 1, she asked Wiley whether he was a teacher, and he responded, “Couldn’t be a teacher because I wouldn’t be able to focus.”

The next day, he talked about how alcohol made him “horny,” talked about sex, revealed his identity, and promised to cook for her, take her shopping, and buy her food and clothes.

He urged Maddison to download Hangouts and provide him her email address on July 5, after urging her to download Kik Messenger.

He informed her the next day, “I truly like you sexually,” and that he wanted to have sex with her.

Mr Dillon claimed he sent her “sexually explicit” communications and told her on July 8 that he wanted to “make love to her for hours.”

Wiley allegedly emailed her a photo of a man in his underpants and an obscene photograph that he claimed was of himself, according to the court.

Before she received a snapshot of a man in a bath holding his private parts, he informed her he was going for a bath.

Despite her protests, Wiley said he wanted sex with her and shared a photo of two adults having sex as well as a photograph of female genitalia.

Wiley attempted to meet Maddison in Liverpool on July 26 last year, according to Mr Dillon. “The summary has come to an end.”