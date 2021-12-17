Paedophile recorded himself rapping a young child and boasted about it on the internet.

After filming himself rapping a young child, a paedophile “boasted” about his sexual assault on the internet.

Ryan Hawkins, 29, sexually attacked one youngster and raped another, later claiming it was “a horrific f***ing mistake.”

On the communication app Kik Messenger, he shared a nasty photo of one of his victims with a man he mistook for another paedophile.

However, his boasting and claims that he wanted to rape the youngster again led to his arrest, since he was conversing with an undercover cop.

Hawkins, having no fixed address but formerly of Southport, had recommended that the National Crime Agency officer trade indecent pictures with him.

Hawkins then provided a Category C photo of the youngster he said he had raped, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Ben Jones stated that he had gotten “quite far” trying to harm another child who “just whines,” but that he intended to abuse the rape victim again.

“During the talk, he also boasted of further extreme sexual conduct with both youngsters,” Mr Jones claimed.

The court heard that the youngsters were too young to be examined by police, and that medical exams of the children revealed no injuries, thus it was unclear whether this was merely “boasting.”

Hawkins was apprehended at his house, and his phone was seized, revealing a video of him rapping a youngster as well as indecent photographs of the victim.

He admitted to speaking about child abuse on Kik using the pseudonym “BigLadUK6” and sending the photo when questioned by authorities.

However, at the time, he denied any wrongdoing and said it was all “fiction.”

Hawkins was interviewed again, according to Mr Jones, after the two victims made additional disclosures and the recovery of the 28-second Category A rape film on his phone.

He now admits to sexually abusing and raping the first child, but claims he “never intended” to rape them and that it wasn’t planned, while admitting to photographing the incident.

Hawkins then admitted to sexually abusing his second victim by rubbing himself against her, but denied raping her.

An officer allegedly asked him if he had a sexual interest in children, according to the court. “The summary has come to an end.”