Paedophile priests’ sex attacks on boys were ‘covered up’ by the Catholic Church.

A court declared today that the Catholic Church “covered up” a priest’s sexual abuse of two altar boys.

Father Thomas MacCarte assaulted two youngsters at Bishop Eton Monastery in Childwall after allowing them to smoke cannabis and drink wine.

The teens have been tortured by anger, embarrassment, and “self-hatred,” according to Liverpool Crown Court, and one has attempted suicide.

When the father of one of the boys complained to Bishop Eton’s then parish priest Ralph Heskett, who is now the Bishop of Hallam in Sheffield, MacCarte was sent to Scotland rather than being reported to the police.

MacCarte, now 70, was convicted of three charges of indecent assault in connection with the Merseyside crimes three decades ago and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Judge Gary Woodhall stated today: “You were just moved on rather than taking action or investigating what had occurred.

“According to church archives, the reason for the shift was the availability of alcohol to other guys.

“I am convinced that based on all of the evidence presented throughout the trial, that was not a complete report on the charges leveled against you.

“Whatever was told to those higher up in the church’s hierarchy, what actually occurred was a cover-up to avoid humiliation – the complaint was effectively pushed under the rug.

“Without any investigation, you were moved on and allowed to continue working in the church and in communities, while your two victims were left wondering why you were just moved on.”

MacCarte, now of St Mary’s Monastery, Hatton Road, Perth, groomed both boys after consuming excessive amounts of alcohol, according to Judge Woodhall.

He stated, ” “You exploited both lads for your personal sexual pleasure, with little regard for their needs or desires.

“You bribed both with money and threatened them that if they didn’t keep quiet, no one would trust them over a churchman.”

The victims were apprehensive about the impact of charging a man of the church, according to Judge Woodhall.

“Those threats, as well as the imbalance in your relationship with them, bought their silence and made them feel helpless to pursue any complaint,” he continued.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”