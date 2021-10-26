Paedophile pensioner, 70, is ‘certain to die in prison’ after rapping a youngster.

After his victim sought justice 35 years after he raped and mistreated her, a child rapist is ‘certain to die in prison.’

Last month, Barry Lake, 70, of Newton-le-Willows, was charged with ten counts of child rape and two acts of gross indecency with a minor.

The allegations stemmed from his victim’s past mistreatment over a four-year period in the 1980s.

Lake, who was born in Pembroke Dock, Wales, has denied all 12 accusations related to the crimes committed between January 1986 and January 1989.

Dyfed-Powys Police questioned Lake for the first time in April 2020, beginning what would turn into a lengthy and complicated inquiry.

“Lake disputed all charges, putting his victim through the anguish of a trial,” stated investigating officer DC Claire Lewis.

“They [the victim]displayed incredible courage and dignity in the face of difficulty to assist us convict their abuser, as they have done throughout the inquiry.”

“Today’s result was the result of a long and rigorous inquiry that required a great deal of effort.

“This sentencing demonstrates that no matter how long a victim has been sexually abused, we as cops are here to listen and take seriously any individual who has been sexually abused in any kind, whether it happened yesterday or 35 years ago.”

“Please don’t be afraid to speak up; we’re here to listen to you.”

“I’d like to praise the victim once more for their bravery in coming forward and attaining this result today.”

The pensioner appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, October 22 after being convicted guilty of all 12 crimes.

He was sentenced to 20 years in jail for past rape and child abuse, with an additional year of probation upon his release.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was forced to sign the Sex Offender Register indefinitely.