Paedophile locks himself in his parents’ bedroom.

A paedophile barricaded himself in his parents’ bedroom before kicking a police officer in the face.

Liam Perkins was caught on camera internet sharing his heinous collection of child rape photos with other perverts.

However, the 30-year-old was released on bail and went on to cause mayhem at his family’s home in St Helens.

In another violent outburst, the father, now of Meredith Street, Speke, shattered his ex-front girlfriend’s door.

When he was ultimately imprisoned at Liverpool Crown Court, he unleashed a foul-mouthed outburst at a judge.

On March 18, 2020, police searched Perkins’ home in St Helens based on intelligence.

Officers seized his two Samsung phones, which both included lewd films and photographs, according to prosecutor Cheryl Mottram.

There were 17 files in Category A, the most serious category, depicting child rape, 17 files in Category B, 89 files in Category C, and two files depicting animal birth.

Perkins had used Kik Messenger to send six Category A, six Category B, and 19 Category C files, according to the phones.

These were transmitted over a four-day period in March 2020, according to Ms Mottram.

Another paedophile responded to one of Perkins’ Category A images by saying, “Damn guy, your stuff is awesome.”

The children’s ages ranged from five to fifteen, with the majority being between the ages of nine and thirteen, according to the court.

Perkins searched for “young baby porn photos,” “very young,” “young porn,” “young feet,” and “teen boy boy,” according to Ms Mottram.

When questioned, he gave a prepared statement in which he acknowledged ownership of the devices but denied having a sexual interest in youngsters.

He was freed under investigation, but his mother called police at 3.30 a.m. on January 2 to say he was inebriated and causing a nuisance at their home.

Police discovered him in his bedroom, Ms Mottram said, and he was “extremely hostile,” “couldn’t be reasoned with,” and when he was dragged to the ground, he kicked out at an officer, causing the victim’s nose to bleed.

He said he had a drinking problem and couldn’t recall the attack when questioned.

He was re-arrested and released under investigation, only to see his ex-partner in St Helens on February 1.

She shut the door behind her. The summary comes to a close.