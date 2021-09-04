Paedophile locked up with a dead dog sex image in his warped collection

A paedophile who was arrested for child rape movies and severe pornography featuring a dead dog also circulated twisted files on the internet.

Over the course of six years, Jamie Martin amassed 129 obscene photographs of young sex assault victims.

The 34-year-old lost his employment as a result of his heinous offenses being reported in The Washington Newsday, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Martin had pled guilty to three counts of downloading indecent photographs of children and one count of possessing indecent images of minors.

He also acknowledged to possessing a banned photograph of a kid and extreme pornography on one count each.

The extreme pornography depicted a person “performing an act of intercourse with a dead animal, notably a dog,” which was “grossly repulsive, revolting, or otherwise of an obscene character,” according to the latter complaint.

Martin, of Southport’s Eastbank Street, was not charged with disseminating pornographic photographs of children.

However, the court was informed at a previous hearing that Martin was “active” in a “network” of sex offenders and “candidly admits to having shared photos.”

Prosecutors said Martin freely admitted to being a paedophile and that he had shared files online during his sentencing hearing last week.

The prosecutor, Nardeen Nemat, said the obscene photos of minors included 22 Category A images, the most serious category involving child rape, nine of which were films.

There were 13 Category B photos, four of which were videos, and 90 Category C files, nine of which were videos, according to her.

Martin’s case was made more difficult by the fact that the Category A collection featured films and the length of time he had them, with Martin downloading the materials between January 14, 2014 and May 12, 2020, according to Ms Nemat.

Martin’s case was twice adjourned due to his lack of legal representation, to allow him to get legal representation after he told the court he couldn’t “afford” a solicitor or barrister.

Stella Hayden, his attorney, emphasized his lack of prior convictions and the possibility of him being rehabilitated in the community when he appeared in court for sentencing.

Sentence guidelines indicated a because of the “extensive” aggravating circumstances in the case, according to Judge Brian Cummings, QC. “The summary has come to an end.”