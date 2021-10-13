Paedophile excuses his evil infatuation on Asperger’s and ADHD.

For the second time, a paedophile who was discovered with child sex abuse photographs blamed his Asperger’s disease and ADHD.

Benjamin Heron had already been convicted of downloading and possessing indecent and forbidden photographs on eight counts.

108 Category A filthy photographs of children being raped were among his disgusting collection of over 1,000 frightening files.

In December 2018, Heron was sentenced to an 18-month community order and a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The 28-year-old, of Grange Place, Birkenhead, disobeyed the court order by wiping his internet history and downloading additional obscene images.

Today, a judge informed Heron that his circumstances were “no justification,” but the pervert was let go after being given “one final chance.”

On October 21, last year, the Merseyside Police Sex Offender Unit paid a routine visit to Heron’s residence, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Officers inspected his phone and discovered he had deleted his browser history, according to prosecutor Christopher Hopkins.

Mr. Hopkins stated, ” “He told officers he didn’t want them to see his sexual preferences or what he had been searching for or looking at because he didn’t want them to see what he had been searching for or looking at.

“On the phone, he maintained there was nothing that would indict him.”

Four Category C obscene photographs of girls aged 11 to 14 were discovered on the device by police experts.

When Heron was interrogated, Mr Hopkins said he confessed and “agreed he had them for the purpose of sexual enjoyment.”

Heron admitting to having the indecent photographs in his possession and breaking his order.

“He suffers from Asperger’s and ADHD, which were identified when he was in school,” defense attorney Andrew McInnes said.

He claimed that Heron accepted the case against him and classified it as a “relapse” to the author of the pre-sentence report.

Mr McInnes stated that his client clearly participated with the community order and believed that he benefited from it.

He said Heron had not worked in eight years, partially because to the epidemic and partly due to a previous conviction, and had committed the crimes while “alone” and spending a lot of time on his computer during lockdown, despite attempting to seek more support.

Heron, who had struggled with suicidal thoughts and self-harm, was “acutely aware he was given a chance” when he received the community order in 2018, Mr McInnes said, but he wanted to get help.

“He’s likely to,” the lawyer stated.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”