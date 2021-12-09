Paedophile discovered on the “dark web” with a horrible collection of photos.

A convicted sex offender was sentenced to prison after being caught with hundreds of obscene photographs of minors.

Christopher Watts, 50, was detained in April after police raided his Widnes house after getting information that he was exploring the internet for filthy stuff.

When authorities checked a number of Watts’ devices, they discovered hundreds of indecent images of youngsters.

Boy raped a 13-year-old girl in the woods, then threatened her on Instagram.

Watts pleaded guilty to three counts of manufacturing indecent images, two counts of possessing indecent photographs, and one offence of possessing a pornographic image at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday.

Watts had 109 category A images of minors of the most serious type and 143 category B pictures, according to prosecutor Simon Duncan. Watts’ collection also contained a few horrific photographs, including child rape and bestiality.

Watts denied having photos of child sexual exploitation when questioned by police in April after a raid on his home address on Hambleton Close, according to Mr Duncan.

Watts was re-arrested in November, and he was charged as a result.

Watts had been utilizing the ‘black web,’ according to Judge Gary Woodall, who sentenced him to 30 months in prison.

According to Judge Woodall: “You were plainly participating in the dark web and using peer-to-peer networks. Many of the photos discovered were thumbnail stills from deleted videos.” Some of the photographs found on Watts’ devices, according to Judge Woodall, were “extreme.”

“Some of these stills revealed images of very young children being raped,” he explained.

Watts was found to have a “sexual interest in young children,” according to Judge Woodall.

He told Watts, who appeared via video link from HMP Altcourse, that he will serve half of his sentence behind bars and the other half on probation.

Watts was also placed under a sexual harm prevention order.

Watts grew up in Guildford and relocated to Runcorn when he was a child, according to his lawyer, Jeremy Rawson.

Watts dropped out of school at the age of 18, completed a YTS course, and worked as a painter and decorator, according to Mr Rawson. Watts later earned a full-time job with BT after completing a computer course.

Watts, according to Mr Rawson, has none. “The summary has come to an end.”