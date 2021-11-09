Paedophile deceived ‘lost’ youngster by claiming to be able to assist him.

A paedophile molested a “lost” and vulnerable youngster who was in foster care after being sexually abused previously.

Alan Healey, a serial sex offender, has many convictions for exposing himself in public in front of children.

The 53-year-old, from Liverpool’s Upper Pitt Street, was last imprisoned for stalking a kid into a bus.

However, it has now been revealed that he preyed on his first victim, a nine-year-old girl, when he was 17 and 18 in the late 1980s.

“You made things worse for him at a time when you deceived him into thinking you would help him and make things better,” Judge David Swinnerton said.

The pervert denied five counts of indecent assault, but after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, he was found guilty.

He attacked the “especially vulnerable” youngster at a children’s home in south Liverpool, where Healey was residing at the time, according to Judge Swinnerton.

“You kissed him when you were 17,” the judge stated. This kissing took place on several occasions. When you inserted your tongue inside his mouth and encouraged him to do the same to you, it was kissing.

“That happened in your room at the children’s home where you were staying when he came to visit… He was a resident of a separate children’s home down the road…

“You took advantage of his presence by befriending him, grooming him, giving him presents, forming a connection with him, and then sexually assaulting him.”

Healey allegedly slipped his hand down the boy’s trousers and touched his penis over his boxer shorts, according to the judge.

The victim informed authorities that he had been sexually abused by two men before entering foster care and being attacked by Healey, and that he had also been molested by another man in a foster home subsequently.

“It’s true that his incredibly horrific background was not totally down to Mr Healey,” defense attorney Peter Killen said, “but Mr Healey simply did of course compound the issue.”

“It is hard to remove the damage you did him, physically and mentally, from the damage he has suffered,” Judge Swinnerton told Healey.

