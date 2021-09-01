Paedophile, 21, had a twisted library of over 400 images of child sex abuse.

More than 400 photographs of child sex abuse were kept by a paedophile.

Aaron Haggett had 83 photographs of children being raped in his horrible collection.

The 21-year-old acknowledged to maintaining the photos as part of a library of child sex abuse images for a year and three months.

Haggett pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent photos of children between September 3, 2019 and October 26, 2020 at Liverpool Crown Court today.

He kept 83 Category A photographs, 123 Category B images, and 231 Category C images, according to the allegations.

Between August 3, 2019 and December 21, 2020, he was also charged with possessing all of the pictures.

Haggett, of North Road, St Helens, denied distributing obscene photos of children on one count.

The pleas were satisfactory to the Crown, according to prosecutor Paul Blasbery.

Haggett’s lawyer, Tom Watson, requested that the punishment be postponed so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

“Clearly the matter now falls for sentence,” Recorder Tom Payne said, “but the court needs additional information about you before deciding what that final sentence will be.”

Haggett was released on conditional bail and the case was postponed until October 13.

In the run-up to his punishment, he was also ordered to follow notification procedures and keep the police informed of his personal information.