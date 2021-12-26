The Washington Newsday

Paddy Pimblett’s top moments from the fantastic 2021 include becoming an Instagram sensation and upstaging Nate Diaz.

0
By on News

Paddy Pimblett’s top moments from the fantastic 2021 include becoming an Instagram sensation and upstaging Nate Diaz.

Paddy Pimblett, from Liverpudlian, has had a memorable year.

This year, the 26-year-old fighter has gone from relative obscurity to becoming one of the most talked-about stars in the UFC, with fans eager to see what’s next.

Pimblett is a man who has been well-known in the Mixed Martial Arts community for a number of years.

But this year, he broke into the scene with a bang, and he set his sights on the top from the start.

Even he could not have anticipated to have had a more amazing start now that he is swiftly becoming a household brand and one of the company’s most exciting, youthful prospects.

Here, we look at some of Pimblett’s top moments from 2021, as well as how the boxer performed.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.