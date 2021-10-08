Paddy Pimblett’s next bout has been announced, with the UFC star revealing that a deal has been signed.

Following his sensational debut, Paddy Pimblett has hinted that he has his next UFC bout scheduled.

Last month, ‘The Baddy’ made his UFC debut in spectacular fashion, defeating Brazil’s Luigi Vendramini in double-quick time with a first-round victory, after promising that he would do so before the bout.

After taking his long-awaited first steps inside the UFC, the 26-year-old has pledged to “take over” the organization, and it appears he’s not wasting any time in doing so.

Pimblett used his Instagram account to upload a photo of himself in training with the caption “contract signed @graham boylan,” tagging Cage Warriors’ CEO and his agent.

He made no mention of who his next opponent will be, however he isn’t ruling anyone out as he aims for the top.

“I’m not snooping around on anyone.” “I don’t have to,” Pimblett said on the podcast The Fight with Teddy Atlas.

“The number of individuals on Twitter and Instagram who are talking about me. Lads, fighters in the 155-pound division and even other categories. They’re all posing with my hair in their photos.

“They want to get on the Paddy wagon, lad,” says the narrator. People can use my name as much as they want, but I’m not going to mention anyone else’s. I’m not required to. “I’m simply going to sit here and smile.” Although he won’t say who his next opponent will be, Pimblett has set his sights high for the next few years.

“I believe Dustin Poirier is the best 155er in the world.” Despite the fact that he lacks the belt. I believe he will win the belt.

“Then there’s (Charles) Oliveira, who’s a genius. Islam Makhachev is also someone I admire. That’s the kind of person I’d like to fight. The division’s upper tiers.

“Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Michael Chandler, Michael Chandler, Michael Chandler, Michael Chandler, Michael Chandler, Michael Chandler, That appeals to many people. They’re in the top five, in my opinion, and that’s who I want to be battling in the next two years.”