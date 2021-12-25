Paddy Pimblett’s fantasy for 2022 is to fight Cerrone and check Dana White’s biggest box in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett could make a compelling case that no fighter in UFC history has built a bigger name for himself after just one fight.

The Liverpudlian has been a name in the Mixed Martial Arts world for a few years, but when he joined the UFC earlier this year, he became a household name.

The company had attempted to sign Pimblett on two previous occasions, but he had turned them down both times.

Ariel Helwani revealed earlier this year that he wanted to wait until he was fully ready to join the organization before joining.

Although he may have regretted his decision at the time, Pimblett will undoubtedly now believe he made the right choice.

Pimblett made an impressive UFC debut in September, defeating Luigi Vendramini.

His spectacular first-round knockout sent shockwaves across the UFC, garnering him clout on social media and prominence inside the sport.

Since then, the 26-year-popularity old’s has surged.

Pimblett received a better reception than a lot of high-profile fighters at a recent UFC event in Madison Square Garden.

And now he appears to be on track for a big year in 2022.

A number of fighters have criticized him, including Fares Ziam, a young Frenchman who is considered one of the class’s rising stars.

Pimblett, on the other hand, has said publicly that he only wants to fight ranked opponents.

And it appears that is exactly what he will get.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, a UFC legend, has his sights set on Pimblett for his next fight, according to reports.

Cerrone has the most wins in the UFC, with 23 victories in his ten years with the organization, and he’ll be hoping to make a comeback against the exciting, in-demand Pimblett.

Darren Till, a personal buddy and fellow Liverpool UFC fighter, began his career after defeating Cerrone, and Paddy The Baddy might follow in his footsteps.

Pimblett, a man who is secure in his own ability, will undoubtedly be gunning for a title shot.

But, at his early age and in a strong division that includes Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor, he’ll have to grind his way up. “The summary has come to an end.”