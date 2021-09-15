Paddy Pimblett tells why he was rejected by the UFC in the past and what his title plans are.

Paddy Pimblett has already discussed his UFC rejections and stated that there was a time when he was scared he wouldn’t get the chance again.

The Liverpool fighter made a strong start in Las Vegas, defeating Luigi Vendramini and establishing himself on the UFC platform.

It’s been a long time coming for ‘Paddy the Baddy,’ who has previously turned down Dana White – a move he hasn’t regretted.

“I turned down the UFC twice, in 2016 and 2018, and if I were lying, someone in the UFC would have said by now that I’m chatting s***,” he claimed.

“But they know it’s genuine; they asked me when I won the belt in 2016, when I was 21, and they asked me again in 2018, when the UFC came to Liverpool, and Molly said yes.

“When I look back, I’m pleased I said no because it wouldn’t have blown out the way it has now, and the earnings Cage Warriors were offering me would have allowed me to buy my own house, help my mother pay off her mortgage, and assist my sister with her kitchen. I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish it on UFC pay.

“There was just one time when I was afraid it wouldn’t come, and that was when I had to have hand surgery again. That was the lowest I’d ever been; I didn’t want to even consider about fighting when I woke up in the morning around those times.

“But it was the only time; otherwise, I’ve always claimed it’s not a question of if, but when UFC will sign me. They always wanted stars, individuals who could fill seats, and that’s who I was. I’m a marketer’s wet dream, and I’ll keep it that way.”

Pimblett’s goal now that he’s made an impression in the UFC is to keep growing and eventually become a title-holder in the sport.

"You're in the wrong sport if you don't want to be a world champion. I don't believe anyone could beat me; I'm not going to lose; I know I'm not going to make the top 10, top 15, but it doesn't matter to me."