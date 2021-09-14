Paddy Pimblett expresses his opinions about why Liverpool produces the best MMA fighters.

Liverpool, according to Paddy Pimblett, is a magnet for professional fighters and other athletes because the city has had to struggle to keep alive.

Last week, the Scouser made an impressive UFC debut, defeating Luigi Vendramini to make an immediate impression in Las Vegas.

It happened on the same night when Molly McCann won and Darren Till lost to Derek Brunson in the main event.

Britain is in the midst of a mixed martial arts renaissance, with Pimblett, along with the aforementioned McCann and Till, representing Liverpool.

The city is largely regarded as the MMA scene’s capital in the United Kingdom, and few cities in the world can match Liverpool’s roster of fighters, with Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s capital, likely the sole challenger.

When asked why Liverpool has such a strong track record, Paddy explained that overcoming adversity is ingrained in the city’s DNA.

“Because the city as a whole had to battle to stay alive. My parents, grandparents, and others had to battle for the city to remain,” he stated.

“My city’s demise has been managed by the government in some ways. Most of the cities in the United Kingdom would not exist if we weren’t who we are. That’s just how Scousers are; it’s ingrained in our DNA.

“The number of boxers from Liverpool, the number of MMA fighters, the number of high-level athletes, even singers and stuff like that, it’s all down to our mentality and our ability to fight through difficulties.

“We don’t just follow orders; we fight back against the establishment because that’s what we’ve always done. I can’t help myself; when I talk, everything comes out, whether it’s good or bad.”