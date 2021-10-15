Paddy Pimblett answers to the ‘fat as s***’ remark by naming his next UFC opponent.

Paddy Pimblett has dismissed Sean O’Malley’s characterization of him as “fat as s***” by claiming that he is ready to “push him to the wayside.”

Following Pimblett’s stunning UFC debut last month, in which the Liverpool fighter knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the opening round, the two have traded barbs.

‘The Baddy,’ who has been targeted by a number of potential opponents, including O’Malley, has dismissed thoughts of a fight with ‘Suga,’ maintaining that the two are on ‘separate paths.’

O’Malley, on the other hand, hasn’t shied away from taking jabs at Pimblett, and has lately insulted him outside of fight camp for his physique.

Pimblett’s recent Instagram postings show that he’s gained weight since making his professional debut, a tendency that dates back to his Cage Warriors days, and it hasn’t gone ignored by O’Malley.

“He grew to be a hulk of a man. Have you noticed that? On the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley commented, “He got fat as f***.”

“He became big, but he said he had another bout scheduled, and it wasn’t against [Jared] Gordon.” “I’m curious as to who it is.” Pimblett has retaliated against O’Malley, claiming that the American fighter continues referencing him because he knows ‘The Baddy’ is the UFC’s “next big thing.”

“What’s the big deal about being overweight, lad? To whom is he attempting to fat shame? On the Dave Portnoy Show with Eddie & Co., Pimblett said, “Cheeky b******.”

“He’s a lot smaller than me, like he’s 20 pounds lighter than me. It’s not like it’s even close.

“He keeps saying my name because he knows I’m the new big thing, and I’m ready to push him aside, and he’s like’s*** what’s going on here?'”

Pimblett is presently competing in the lightweight division, two weight classes above O’Malley, and has stated that he intends to fight former champion Jared Gordon in his next fight.

“I’m hoping it’ll be Jared Gordon, and I believe the UFC will return to London in the new year, so you’ll watch me blow the roof off the arena in the UK when I beat Jared Gordon in a round.”