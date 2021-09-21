Paddy Pimblett, a UFC fighter, sends a message to Manchester United player Paul Pogba, saying, “It’s real lad.”

Paddy Pimblett, a UFC fighter, has given a candid evaluation of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, whom he says is not “world class.”

Following a debut UFC victory over Luigi Vendramini, the Liverpool fighter and ardent supporter of Jurgen Klopp’s club has risen quickly.

Pimblett, who is known for his blunt remarks and refusal to hold back, has now drawn attention to his thoughts on the football scene.

He caused a controversy earlier this year when he selected United midfielder Bruno Fernandes as the player he’d most like to fight, claiming that he’s “overrated.”

He’s now doubled down and given his opinion on Pogba, whom he says isn’t world-class due to his inconsistency.

“Paul Pogba isn’t a world-class player. “You can’t be world class if you play brilliantly for two games and then play poorly for three,” he told MOTDx.

“It’s a real lad,” says the narrator. He could be world-class if he was consistent.”

Pogba has had a fantastic start to the Premier League season, registering seven assists in his first five appearances.

The 28-year-contract old’s expires at the end of the season, and he has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

He’ll face Liverpool at Old Trafford next month, with the rematch taking place at Anfield in March.