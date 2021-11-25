Paddy McGuinness was not pleased with his wife Christine’s decision to join the Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Christine McGuinness has said that her husband, Paddy, was not pleased with her decision to become a reality star.

The mother-of-three previously participated on ITVBe’s Real Housewives of Cheshire as a friend, but producers kept begging her to join the main cast, according to The Mirror.

She initially turned down the offers due to a busy schedule with her children, twins Leo and Penelope, and five-year-old Felicity, whom she shares with Paddy.

However, because the show’s producers made it possible for her to film around her busy home life while also giving her the opportunity to make guest appearances, the 33-year-old model decided to go for it.

Christine revealed in her new book A Beautiful Nightmare that the offer came while she was dealing with the consequences from Paddy’s photo with another lady.

“I was in talks with The Real Housewives Of Cheshire producers to join as a guest Housewife just before my marriage hit this terribly tough moment,” she wrote.

“I’d been asked to be a part of the show on several occasions over the years, but I’d always declined because I didn’t have the time.”

“However, this was a time in my life when I felt compelled to do something for myself.” I needed to get out of the house and interact with other people, as well as receive a break from the issues I was facing at home on a daily basis.

“Even though I couldn’t commit to becoming a full-time cast member, the producers decided to let me join as a guest Housewife and work around my schedule.”

Paddy, the host of Take Me Out, was dissatisfied with Christine’s decision, Christine revealed.

“However, let’s just say it didn’t go down well at home,” she continued. Patrick was adamant that I not have a public profile. He was extremely adamant that I not participate in this program. He assumed it was all about the flash and glam, as well as flaunting your wealth, which was so far apart from my everyday life.

"And I agree that it wasn't the appropriate fit for me; I don't live a glamorous life

