Paddy McGuinness regrets leaving his daughter alone ‘for less than a minute’ right away.

Paddy McGuinness admitted that leaving his daughter unsupervised “for less than a minute” was a “schoolboy blunder.”

The TV host and his wife Christine have three children: twins Leo and Penelope, who are eight years old, and Felicity, who is five years old.

On Sunday, he admitted that he made a mistake by leaving Felicity alone with a marker pen.

Paddy captioned a photo he shared with his Instagram followers: “For less than a minute, I left my youngest daughter alone with a Sharpie! Sunday was a lot of fun. #nothingavodkacanfix #dadneedsanap #sunday #monday #kids #schoolboyerror” The article includes an image of a Mac machine with black scribbles all over the Apple logo.

Paddy’s admirers were eager to point out the irony, as well as offer advice on how to clean the pen.

jennie emberton_ expressed her thoughts as follows: “My two sons appear to be the same. They also appear to discover pens out of nowhere.” “Flash wipes have gotten sharpie marker off a TV once before!!!! ha x,” nicolajdoyle said. “I dare not do that and my youngest is 14, it’s their inner artist constantly waiting for an opportunity!!” remarked happiness is addictive 29. “Spray hairspray on it, washes off like a dream,” 1mrs s said. On December 1, Paddy and Christine’s documentary “Our Life and Autism” broadcast on BBC One.

All three of Christine’s children have been diagnosed with autism.

They met other parents, experts, and people on the autistic spectrum throughout the hour-long show.