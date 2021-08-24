Paddy McGuinness had to ‘bite his lip’ after a stranger in the parking park made a remark about his children.

Paddy McGuinness has recalled how a total stranger’s comment about his children in a parking park rendered him dumbfounded.

The comedian revealed the moment he was told by a stranger in a car park that his children “don’t appear disabled” on the BBC and Sky news this morning.

A man had stared at him for parking into a disability spot, according to the 48-year-old, and had observed of the presenter’s children, “They don’t appear disabled.”

Paddy told the BBC that he “took a deep breath” and explained the matter to the man. “I believe things like that are important to sort of educate people and let them know exactly why you’re in that disabled position,” he added.

“I’ve had to educate a bloke there who has clearly been judgemental at why we were parking there even though we had a blue badge,” he said on Sky News.

“He remarked ‘they don’t appear crippled,’ and in certain situations, you have to bite your lip.”

As he welcomed the commencement of the UK’s largest study on autism, the TV presenter, who has three children with autism, also spoke about the necessity of educating people about the illness.

The Cambridge researchers’ approach aims to improve autistic people’s levels of support and understanding.

Organizers believe the Spectrum 10K initiative will bring together 10,000 autistic people from around the UK to better study how biological and environmental variables affect them.

The initiative will be carried out by the world-renowned Autism Research Centre (ARC) in Cambridge, in collaboration with the neighboring Wellcome Sanger Institute for Genetic Research and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

The study, according to the researchers, will look into the many demands of persons with autism, many of whom have comorbid diseases such as epilepsy, anxiety, and depression.

“It is a postcode lottery, and that needs to change,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“One of the main things for any parent who is struggling, who eventually gets the diagnosis, is that it’s kind of like ‘okay, you’ve got your diagnosis,’” he continued.

