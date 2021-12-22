Paddy McGuinness discovers something unexpected inside a Tesco bag.

After hearing a “rustling” in the middle of the night, Paddy McGuinness shared a joke with his Instagram followers.

The TV host lives in Cheshire with his wife Christine and their three children, Leo and Penelope, who are eight years old, and Felicity, who is five years old.

Millie, the family’s cat, is one of the family’s many pets.

The stray cat strolled into the McGuinness’ home one day, and the family chose to keep him after making sure he didn’t belong to anybody else.

Millie was his nickname among the kids before they realized he was a male, and the moniker has stayed.

The cat has “full range of the house,” according to Paddy.

The father-of-three shared an interesting snapshot on Instagram of something he discovered in a Tesco bag last night.

He captioned the photo as follows: “Millie, my cat, has a great bed and pretty much complete control of the house.

“Last night, I heard a rustle and peered over the banister to find this.

“Increase the magnification. My cat cracks me up. #catsofinstagram #wednesday” Millie is curled up in a Tesco carrier bag in the shot, and his followers were quick to comment.

sammy leahy commented: “It’s something to do with cats. Straight into the boxes/bags. They don’t like the beds you purchase them; they prefer your bed, the sofa, or any other chair you wish to sit in!” “A wise cat once said, ‘if I fits, I sits,” stu1089 said. “Cat logic 101,” said rubylouise86. “Well, the bag does read Reuse, Repeat,” lpjames11 commented.