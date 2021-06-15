Paddy McGuinness admits his sunbathing with his tanned wife Christine is something he misses.

As he returned to work this week, Paddy McGuinness reminded his fans how much he misses sunbathing next to his wife Christine.

Paddy uploaded an intimate snapshot of himself and Christine from Real Housewives of Cheshire relaxing in their backyard.

Dad-of-three Christine opted for simply a pair of bikini bottoms in her quest for the ideal tan, while Paddy chose a white shirt for their tanning session.

Paddy admitted that as a “summer baby,” he missed being outside and shared the photo on Instagram.

“Back in the office this week and already missing being outside!” the 47-year-old captioned the pic. From the nice lady’s tan, it’s evident who gets to spend the most time in the garden.

“I’m a Leo and a true Summer baby, and I adore Vitamin D! #tuesday#leo#august#summer#tan#garden#chilling”

And his fans reacted positively to the photo, with many praising Christine’s beauty and the couple’s bond.

“Such a beautiful couple inside and out xx,” remarked amandajhiggins4.

“Beautiful couple,” said another.

“You’re a lucky guy, Paddy,” katemciverskin said.

“Favorite pairing of all time,” commented beccaruth24.

Christine posted the identical photo of the couple yesterday with the caption “suns out, huns out,” and it received thousands of likes and comments.

Christine and Paddy recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary by taking photos in front of a giant lit up heart and the number ten, which was framed by white and grey balloons.

“It’s our 10th Wedding Anniversary!” Paddy said on Instagram, explaining how they celebrated the milestone.

“We managed to get out for a nice meal today and it was a couple of hours bliss. I had a few mocktails before heading home to the kids. At the very least, we can still have a good chuckle together.

“Congratulations @mrscmcguinness on your anniversary!” If you’re lucky, I’ll pour us a cup of tea before bed! #anniversary #decade #marriedlife #stilllaughing #tin.”

