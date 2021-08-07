Paddy Kirk’s renowned wife, who has starred with him on the ITV series Emmerdale.

Paddy Kirk is well-known among soap opera fans.

Since 1997, he’s been starring in Emmerdale as the cute vet.

However, you may not be aware that Dominic Brunt, who plays Paddy, has a well-known wife who has even starred with him in the ITV serial.

The girls’ excursion to Pontins was cut short due to “continuous screaming.”

Paddy Dingle has been married four times on Emmerdale: in 1999 to Mandy Dingle, in 2002 to Emily Dingle, in 2012 to Rhona Goskirk, and in 2020 to Chas Dingle.

His most recent marriage took place on Christmas Day, after he and Chas planned a surprise wedding.

However, things did not go as planned; Paddy’s forgetfulness resulted in his failing to send out invites, and the entire event was nearly interrupted when Chas expressed her dislike for Christmas weddings.

Chas, on the other hand, surprised Paddy at the ceremony, and the two later married.

While Paddy has been married several times, Dominic, the actor who plays him, is nothing like his character.

In actuality, Dominic is married to a well-known actress that you may recognize.

According to LeedsLive, the 51-year-old has been married to wife Joanne Mitchell since 2003.

Danny, the couple’s eight-month-old baby, had to have a heart procedure when he was just eight months old.

Although the Macclesfield-born actor is more well-known than his wife, Joanne has a long list of performing credits, including repeated appearances in Emmerdale.

The 49-year-old has played Susan Davies, a midwife named Yeo, DS Karen Barnborough, and most recently Sandra Flaherty, the mother and stepmother of Liv Flaherty and Aaron Livesy, respectively, on the Yorkshire serial.

Doctors, Coronation Street, and Waterloo Road, as well as Bad Girls, Casualty, Heartbeat, and A Touch of Frost, have all featured her on many occasions.