Oysters may be aphrodisiacs, but they aren’t when they’ve been contaminated with raw sewage.

At least 24 people have become ill in recent weeks after eating raw sewage-contaminated oysters from the Chesapeake Bay.

The illnesses happened after state officials allegedly failed to warn the public about a sewage spill near where the oysters were gathered in southern St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

Surge tides reportedly caused 25,000 gallons of sewage waste to flow into a neighboring river tributary towards the end of October, prompting the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission to issue an alert. This leak was reported to a variety of utility providers as well as the Maryland Department of the Environment, according to the commission (MDE).

Despite the fact that these utility firms alerted their consumers about the tainted oysters, the MDE allegedly did nothing for at least two weeks, until an oyster-related ailment was first reported. According to the MDE, hazardous sections of the river were then shut down.

The stoppage looked to come too late, as many tainted oysters had already been devoured by that time. At least two dozen people have become ill as a result of the contaminated shellfish.

The seafood in question came from an oyster aquaculture plant located just north of the sewage spill’s main source. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the farm chilled, handled, and sold roughly 10,000 oysters.

The MDE’s failure to warn the public, according to Potomac Riverkeeper Dean Naujoks, was “inexcusable.”

“MDE failed to do its job, and people are sick,” Naujoks remarked.

The MDE indicated that this was the first time such an incidence had been brought to its attention, and that it will improve its communication systems to prevent future outbreaks.

MDE spokesperson Jay Apperson told The Baltimore Sun, “To our knowledge, this is the first time something of this kind has happened.” “We’re currently striving to improve program coordination by retraining and incorporating redundancies into our process as a protection against this happening again.” Apperson went on to say that the oyster information was not properly passed on to the MDE office in charge of shutting down shellfish supply lines. He added that the outbreak was not made known to the agency until Virginia state officials alerted them of it. This is a condensed version of the information.