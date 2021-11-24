Oysters Contaminated By Raw Sewage Sickens 20. Tainted Seafood Warning: Oysters Contaminated By Raw Sewage Sickens 20.

After heavy rain caused 25,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill into a Potomac River tributary with no notice from state officials, more than 20 people were sickened by tainted oysters from Maryland.

According to the Baltimore Sun, untreated sewage poured into the river from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, and the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission failed to alert people about the potential poisoning of shellfish and oysters.

The Commission did, however, warn people about the overflow in a Facebook post, but did not highlight the dangers of eating sewage-infested fish, according to the Baltimore Sun. The Maryland Department of Environment was also notified of the event.

The Commission did not issue a warning about the contamination until Nov. 13, after reports of people becoming unwell after eating the poisoned oysters at a vineyard event in Northern Virginia, according to the Associated Press.

Shellfish harvesting was halted in areas of the river affected by the contamination after the public warning, according to the news site.

According to a health official in Loudon County, Virginia, the oysters had been sold and eaten by then, with more than 20 people affected, according to Maryland Department of Environment spokeswoman Jay Apperson.

The Commission’s refusal to tell the public, according to Potomac Riverkeeper Dean Naujoks, was “inexcusable.”

He said, “People are sick because MDE failed to do its duty.”

“To our knowledge, this is the first time something of this kind has happened,” Apperson said in a statement to The Hill. We’re now striving to improve program coordination by retraining and incorporating redundancies into our process as a protection against this happening again.”