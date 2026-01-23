Oyster Restoration Project Underway in Belfast Lough

Thousands of oysters have been introduced into Belfast Lough in a significant move aimed at restoring this key species to the waterway. Ulster Wildlife, a local nature conservation charity, spearheaded the project, which saw the planting of 2,000 adult European oysters (Ostrea edulis) and over 30,000 juvenile oysters, known as spat, attached to scallop and mussel shells.

Restoring Vital Marine Habitats

This initiative marks the next phase in a broader effort to revive the oyster reefs that once thrived in the area but disappeared over a century ago due to overfishing, pollution, and habitat destruction. The European oysters are essential for the marine ecosystem, as they filter water and create habitats for other marine life.

The recent planting is part of a long-term restoration project initiated after researchers discovered a small number of surviving oysters in Belfast Lough in 2020. This finding encouraged the creation of a network of protected nurseries in key locations such as Bangor, Glenarm, and Carrickfergus to help foster the growth of the native oyster population. Ulster Wildlife is working in partnership with Belfast Harbour, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and local communities to advance this mission.

The restoration project will take years to fully realize its benefits, but once the oysters mature, they are expected to form a crucial reef ecosystem that not only supports the health of the seas but also provides coastal defenses and enhances water quality. Each adult oyster can filter up to 200 litres of water a day, helping to remove excess nutrients from the water and improve the overall ecosystem.

Dr Nick Baker-Horne, marine conservation manager with Ulster Wildlife, described the planting as a “huge step forward in restoring this small but mighty ocean superhero.” He added that the team is excited to monitor the oysters’ progress, with hopes that their success will guide further expansion efforts within the Lough in the coming years.

The oysters were delivered by The Oyster Restoration Company (TORC) from Scotland, cleaned, screened, and measured before being deployed onto the seabed by a group of volunteers and staff. Regular monitoring will take place to track the oysters’ survival rates and growth.

