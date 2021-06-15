Oxted wins the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2021.

On the first day of Royal Ascot 2021, (4-1) stormed to victory in the King’s Stand Stakes.

The Roger Teal-trained six-year-old, who won the Darley July Cup at Newmarket last summer over six furlongs, was given a magnificent ride by Cieren Fallon to win another Group One race over five furlongs.

Oxted showed his class late in the race under Fallon, the son of former champion jockey Kieren, to win by a length and three quarters over Arecibo (28-1) with The Heartbreak Kid (18-1) a neck behind in third.

Battaash, last year’s champion and the 11-8 favorite, couldn’t keep up with the pace in his seasonal return, finishing a half-length behind in fourth under Jim Crowley.

But it was Oxted who stole the show this year, displaying his speed and finishing prowess to give Fallon and trainer Teal their first Royal Ascot success.

Fallon, ecstatic, said: “It meant a great deal to me. It’s time for Royal Ascot. It’s a race in Group One. It doesn’t get any bigger than this – it’s a fantasy come true.

“I never expected to feel so good after crossing that line. What a sensation.

“Returning to a firm five was always going to be the best option. In the race, there was a lot of speed. With everything going on, I decided to take my time and get him into a beautiful rhythm and balance, and it paid off.

“He made a big impression on me. Last year’s July Cup was no fluke. He’s a true Group One horse, and the team deserves credit for turning things around from his previous two races.”

He went on to say about his first Royal Ascot winner: “It obviously means a lot to ride a winner here and continue the family history, but there’s a lot of pressure since people are always asking questions.

“I’m glad for all of these possibilities, and I aim to continue to improve.

“When I was walking the course after the first race, I was on the phone with my father, who was directing me where to go, and of course, I spoke to Roger, and everything went according to plan. The summary comes to a close.