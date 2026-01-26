Oxford Street Set for Pedestrianisation Amid £144m Revamp Plans

Oxford Street is set to undergo part-pedestrianisation this year, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan. If plans go ahead, a section of the iconic shopping street could be traffic-free as early as this year, with full pedestrianisation envisioned in stages.

Speaking at a meeting of the London Assembly’s budget committee, Khan outlined the timeline for transforming the famous street. The initial phase would see a portion of Oxford Street, between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street, become traffic-free, potentially by the end of 2026. He emphasized that while this will not be the final version of the scheme, it marks a step toward the eventual transformation.

“I hope we will see it become car-free in the western section this year, subject to consultation,” Khan said. “What people will see this year won’t be the finished article, but it will hopefully be a step toward full pedestrianisation.”

£144m Development Plan and Funding Concerns

In a proposal that has sparked debate, the Oxford Street Development Corporation is set to invest £144m over the next five years to reshape the area, which remains one of the busiest shopping destinations in the UK. The plans are intended to attract more shoppers and improve the street’s appeal, with the development corporation also exploring commercial opportunities to help fund the vision. However, concerns have been raised regarding the £144m figure, which has been described as a “ballpark figure.” Tory assembly member Alex Georgiou questioned whether taxpayers would bear an even heavier financial burden in the future, asking if the final cost might exceed initial estimates.

The pedestrianisation plan also includes redirecting bus routes and ensuring that some vehicles can still pass through Oxford Street at key junctions. However, Khan acknowledged concerns raised by local residents, particularly about potential traffic congestion on nearby streets such as Wigmore Street. Despite these concerns, Khan insists that the project will address these issues and bring investment into the area. “There’s a huge appetite globally to invest in Oxford Street as a result of these changes,” he said.

Additionally, Mayor Khan confirmed that taxpayers could face an extra £2.5m annual cost if West Ham United are relegated from the Premier League. This additional expense comes from the Greater London Authority’s responsibility for operating the London Stadium, which would see its costs rise if the club drops to the Championship. Khan pointed to the “onerous contract” signed by his predecessor, Boris Johnson, as the reason behind the escalating costs.

As the transformation of Oxford Street begins, the future of one of London’s most iconic streets seems poised for a major shift. With more changes planned for the coming months, the development corporation’s chairman, Nabeel Khan, is set to start his role in February, with a clear focus on bringing corporate and promotional events to the newly pedestrianised space during high-profile periods, such as the Wimbledon fortnight.