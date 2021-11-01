Oxford Languages has named ‘Vax’ the Word of the Year for 2021.

“The word vax, more than any other, has injected itself into the lifeblood of the English language in 2021,” Oxford Languages said in announcing the launch of its latest language report, titled VAX, a report into the language of vaccines.

“A very rare word in our corpus until this year,” the organization claimed, “it was nearly 72 times more prevalent by September than at the same time last year.”

“No word better defines the atmosphere of the previous year than vax, which has created several variants that we are now seeing in a wide range of informal contexts, from vax sites and vax cards to becoming vaxxed and being thoroughly vaxxed.”

It comes after last year’s report was updated to reflect the “unprecedented” character of 2020, including terms like furlough, Covid-19, and Black Lives Matter.

The word vaccine was first recorded in 1799, according to the 2021 study, with its derivatives vaccinate and vaccination appearing a year later.

The word “vaccine” is thought to come from the Latin word vacca, which means “cow.” According to the study, this is tied to Edward Jenner, an English physician and scientist who pioneered smallpox vaccination in the late 1790s and early 1800s.

“When analyzing the language data, vax came out as an obvious choice,” stated Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages.

“We were first drawn to the word because of its tremendous increase in usage. Then we conducted the data, and a tale began to develop, indicating how vax had been at the forefront of our concerns this year.

“From dating apps (vaxx 4 vax) and pent-up frustrations (hot vax summer) to academic schedules (vaxx to school) and bureaucratic operations, the proof was everywhere” (vax pass).

“It’s evident that the vocabulary of vaccines is affecting how we talk—and think—about public health, community, and ourselves” since it has monopolized our discourse.

Words of the Year in the past have included vape, selfie, and post-truth, with the “sobbing with tears” emoji winning in 2015.