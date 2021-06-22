Oxford Circus will be pedestrianized this summer.

After years of planning, the area around London’s iconic Oxford Circus will be turned into two pedestrianized “piazzas.”

Westminster City Council and the Crown Estate announced on Wednesday that work on the shopping and leisure zone will begin later this year and will include “major upgrades to the public spaces” as well as extra planting and seats.

Because of the bad air quality, congestion, and frequent traffic in the area, councils have debated pedestrianizing Oxford Circus for many years, dating back to the 1980s.

Plans were frequently put on hold due to issues rerouting public transportation, as well as longer travel times and potential losses for taxi drivers.

Starting this summer, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) will hold a design competition to help produce the final concept, ensuring “world-class designs” and “value for money.”

The project will collaborate with Transport for London (TfL) to improve pedestrian access to Oxford Circus Tube station.

The new Elizabeth Line, according to Westminster City Council, will bring in an additional 60 million pedestrians each year, with 70% of people using the Underground to get to Oxford Street.

Experimental traffic controls will close roads between Oxford Circus and Great Portland Street to the east and Oxford Circus and John Princes Street to the west (ETOs).

Traffic will continue to flow north and south of Oxford Circus on Regent Street.

As part of the ETOs, the council will monitor and analyze the experimental adjustments, taking into account feedback from residents, businesses, and other stakeholders.

Longer-term plans for Oxford Circus involve “significant upgrades” to the Tube station’s western and eastern concourses.

The adjustments are also intended to improve air quality by reducing automobile traffic and increasing the efficiency of bus trips around the area.

“There is an urgent need to address issues with pedestrian congestion and safety, poor air quality, and noise,” said Westminster City Council leader Rachael Robathan.

“The severe congestion of people and cars in Oxford Circus is unsustainable and necessitates. (This is a brief piece.)