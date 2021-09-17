Owners who walk their pets without a collar risk receiving an infinite fine or being imprisoned.

While it’s usual for dog owners to swap their dog’s collar for a harness while out for a walk, this seemingly innocuous behavior might result in an unlimited fine and even jail time.

When out in public, failing to equip your dog with the proper identification materials is actually a violation of the law.

Any dog in a public place must, according to the Control of Dogs Order 1992, “wear a collar with the owner’s name and address inscribed on the collar or on a plate or badge attached to it.”

Owners who violate this are charged with an infraction under the Animal Health Act 1981, which is “punishable on summary conviction by a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale,” according to the Order’s explanatory note.

Previously, a level 5 fine could only be up to £5000, but that changed in March 2015.

“For crimes committed after 13 March 2015, level 5 has been abolished, and all criminal penalties expressed as being punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000 or more, or expressed as being a level 5 fine, are now punishable by a fine of any amount (i.e. unlimited),” a spokesperson for DEFRA told TeamDogs.

“This is due to section 85 of the Legal Aid, Sentencing, and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012,” says the author.

“As a result, on summary conviction, the maximum sentence will be up to six months in prison and/or an infinite fine.”

However, the fines that are actually imposed are likely to be much lower.

For example, a Cocker spaniel found without a collar at Sapcote, East Midlands, in 2018 earned its owner a £50 fine, £50 costs, and a £30 victim surcharge for admitting the offence.

Owners should be informed that their dog’s ID collar or tag must also indicate their postcode.

However, contrary to popular belief, the law does not require you to place your phone number on the collar.

Some people are exempt from wearing a collar or ID tag. “The summary has come to an end.”