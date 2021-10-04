Owners who can’t get their dogs to stop barking face a hefty charge.

Barking is a common canine behavior, but if owners do not take steps to stop their pets from barking excessively, they could face an unlimited fine.

It’s possible that failing to stop your dog from doing it is illegal.

Any noise emitted from a premises that is likely to cause injury to a person’s health or interfere with their enjoyment of their property can be considered a “statutory nuisance” under the terms of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

This includes “any animal kept in such a place or manner as to be detrimental to health or a nuisance” – including “barking dogs,” as government guidance on noise nuisances says.

Local governments have a responsibility to investigate any noise complaints made by residents and to take legal action if necessary, with dog owners facing an unlimited fine if they end up in a magistrates’ court.

In fact, in January 2020, a dog owner from Southam, near Stratford-Upon-Avon in Warwickshire, was fined £9,304.

According to the Environmental Protection Act, dog owners are “liable on summary conviction for a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale,” as well as “afurther fine… for each day on which the offence persists.”

A level 5 offence on the standard scale used to be punishable by a maximum fine of £5,000, but it is now punishable by an infinite fine.

"For crimes committed after 13 March 2015, level 5 has been abolished, and all criminal penalties expressed as punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000 or more, or expressed as a level 5 fine, are now punishable by a fine of any amount (i.e. unlimited)," a spokesperson for DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) explained.

“Section 85 of the Legal Aid, Sentencing, and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012” explains why.

The majority of instances, however, are unlikely to reach this point.

The relevant local authority must first concur that a statutory nuisance is occurring or will occur in the future, according to the official processes.

