Owners take their pets to the veterinarian more frequently than they schedule a doctor’s visit.

According to a study, three out of five dog owners in the United Kingdom would put their pet’s health and happiness ahead of their own.

Petsure performed study into the patterns of behavior of dog, cat, and other domestic animal owners, as well as whether they would insure their pets against medical problems.

According to the Daily Express, 10% of owners said they go to the vet more frequently to check on their pet’s health than they go to the GP for their own health.

There was a disparity between cities and regions in terms of how important animal health was to owners and how frequently they took their pets to the vet, whether for an emergency or a normal checkup.

Londoners came out on top as the city with the most vet visits, but residents of the South West of England were more likely to be among the number of individuals who would put their own health ahead of their pets’.

Male survey participants were more inclined to take their pets to the vet, but less willing to put their pet’s health ahead of their own.

Despite the fact that animal ownership has reached unprecedented levels since the Covid-19 outbreak began, with 17 million households currently having at least one pet, the number of insurance policies taken out has not.

Only one in every three pets is insured, despite the fact that 3.2 million fresh arrivals were made in 2019.

Nearly a third of British pet owners surveyed said they didn’t buy pet insurance and later regretted it because of the high expense of a vet’s bill.

Due to the substantial increase in ownership, as well as a shortage of vaccines and veterinarians, medical services are currently under increased strain, with longer wait times becoming the norm.

“Vets are under a significant amount of strain right now,” said celebrity vet Dr. Scott Miller, who routinely appears on This Morning.”

