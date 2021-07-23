Owners of these nine breeds of dogs are advised not to walk their dogs during the heat wave.

The nine dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke during hot spells have been identified by pet experts.

The UK is now experiencing a scorching July heatwave, with temperatures in Merseyside reaching nearly 30°C this week.

According to Birmingham Live, the RSPCA has issued warnings to owners of specific dog breeds, urging them to desist from walking their four-legged pet in the hot temperatures.

This is because certain dogs may have an especially difficult time in hot weather, since sunny periods can put your pet at danger of heart failure, major injury, or even death.

Purebred dogs are twice as likely as crossbreeds, although the nine dog breeds identified as the most vulnerable are diverse.

A chow chow is the most vulnerable dog to heatstroke, as this breed is 17 times more likely to succumb to the condition. This is closely followed by a Bulldog, which has a 14-fold increased risk of heastroke.

Please consult the list below for a complete list of dogs who are at risk throughout the summer:

The chow chow

Bulldog

Bulldog of France

Mastiffs from France

Greyhounds

Spaniels, King Charles

Pugs

English Springer Spaniels are a breed of dog that originated in England.

Golden retrievers are a breed of dog.

Rising temperatures, according to emergency animal care company Vets Now, lead to an increase in callouts as the danger of heat stroke in dogs rises.

Canines are at risk in temperatures exceeding 20°C, according to the vet service, and the survival rate for dogs suffering from heat stroke is only 50%.