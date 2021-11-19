Owners of Tesla vehicles report that the app is down, locking them out of their vehicles.

According to a website that follows Tesla statistics, the application programming interface (API) has been offline since 3 p.m. EST.

Since around 2 p.m. CST, the Tesla API has been unavailable. We’ll keep an eye on things and hope that things return to normal shortly.

November 19, 2021 — TeslaFi (@teslafi)

According to Tesla’s website, the smart car’s API allows web and mobile apps to find, lock and unlock, and read the odometer from Tesla automobiles. However, some are saying that they are locked out of their automobiles and unable to start them because the app is unavailable.

@ElonMusk @Tesla I'm unable to get inside or start my car. I'm missing my key, and the app isn't working. I've been on hold for quite some time. I'd like to return home, please— vinny minutolo (@Vinnym80) is a Twitter user. 19 November 2021

Tesla was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

