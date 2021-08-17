Owners of Purdue Pharma will not contribute billions to an opioid settlement unless they are removed from lawsuits.

On Tuesday, an heir to the Purdue Pharma and OxyContin fortune told a judge that his family will not agree to a multibillion-dollar litigation settlement unless they are shielded from all current and future lawsuits arising from the company’s acts.

At a hearing in federal bankruptcy court in White Plains, New York, David Sackler, the grandson of one of the brothers who bought the company that subsequently became Purdue almost 70 years ago, said that without legal protection, “I believe we would battle the claims to their final outcomes.”

In response to the bankruptcy trustee’s lawyer, Sackler replied, “We need a release that’s sufficient to get our goals done.” “We will not support the release if it fails to achieve that.”

The dispute about Purdue Pharma’s settlement plans and the Sackler family’s statement is based on David Sackler’s remark.

The company’s settlement plan is being opposed by two US Justice Department offices, nine states, and the District of Columbia, primarily because it would provide legal protection to members of the affluent Sackler family even if none of them are declaring bankruptcy.

Protests have erupted in response to the proposal, as well as federal legislation known as the SACKLER Act, which would prohibit third-party releases. Bankruptcy courts in some parts of the United States, but not all, grant them. In Congress, the bill has sputtered.

Suits brought against Purdue and the Sacklers, including those from many states, have been put on hold since the corporation declared bankruptcy over two years ago. If the reorganization is accepted as is, those will be frozen indefinitely. Family members of the Sacklers are also seeking protection against future litigation concerning opioids and any Purdue acts, including those unrelated to the medications.

Sackler family members will incur costs as a result of the Purdue reorganization proposal. They'd have to hand over ownership of the company, with any future revenues going toward combating the opioid crisis. They'd also have to put up $4.5 billion in cash and a philanthropic trust fund over time. A portion of the funds will be allocated to initiatives to combat the issue.