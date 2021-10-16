Owners of Pandemic puppies are dealing with behavioural concerns as their puppies reach the adolescent stage.

According to new study, a huge number of the two million ‘lockdown puppy’ owners are having trouble coping with their rambunctious ‘teenage’ pets.

During a stroll, less than half of teenage dogs remain calm in the presence of other dogs, and 30% of owners report that teaching their lockdown puppies took longer than planned.

The national ‘dog census,’ which was conducted as part of Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey, polled nearly a quarter of a million dog owners about their 308,000 pets, revealing that many are struggling since Covid-19 limits have been relaxed.

“As puppies grow into adults, it’s totally normal for their behavior to become more problematic, just like any adolescent’s,” Dr Jenna Kiddie, Dogs Trust’s head of canine behaviour, stated.

“We want to reassure dog owners that their four-legged pals going through this time between the ages of six and 18 months is perfectly normal.

“It’s something that can be conquered with the correct training and assistance.”

According to data from Dogs Trust’s Contact Centre, a 12 percent increase in dog owners citing their pet’s bad behavior as a reason for putting them up for adoption.

During the second national lockdown, thoughts about buying a puppy spiked sevenfold on Twitter, but as people returned to work, discussions about ‘ditching pets’ increased eightfold during the summer, while those about rehoming dogs doubled.

Dogs jumping up uninvited, owners’ tolerance being tried more than expected, and owners’ gardens being ruined by their rowdy pets were all disclosed during the census.

“It’s heartbreaking to witness the recent surge in people giving up their dogs owing to behavioural concerns,” Dr Kiddie continued.

“However, Dogs Trust is here to aid all dog owners – from the inexperienced to the seasoned – with tips and advice, and we advise anyone who is having trouble with their pets’ behavior to seek additional assistance.”

The following is advice from Dogs Trust’s canine behavior experts to help dog owners deal with their pets’ behavioral issues:

The trick is to teach your dog that being near you is rewarding, therefore treat them whenever they are near you.

Begin in your house or garden, where it is quieter and more relaxing. “The summary has come to an end.”