Owners of dogs who do not obey the laws when driving face a fine of £5,000.

Drivers who travel with an uncontrolled pet risk receiving large fines and having their insurance plans canceled.

A top motoring expert has cautioned drivers that driving with an unrestrained automobile or dog may be a violation of the Highway Code, resulting in an immediate fine.

A personal finance expert has also advised that if a driver has an unrestrained cat or dog in the car at the time of an accident, their insurance coverage may be voided.

Despite the fact that the Highway Code does not specify where animals may be placed, motorists are advised to avoid putting them in front seats if their vehicle does not have certain safety features, according to the Mirror.

“Most dog owners would know they need to keep their pet adequately confined when they’re in a car, as stated by the Highway Code,” said automobile expert Mark Tongue of Select Car Leasing.

“However, many owners are unsure whether dogs are permitted in the front seat or not. It’s a bit of a gray area.

“While not ideal, dogs should normally be confined to the backseat or boot for their own protection.

“You should only keep your dog by your side while driving if you can disable the front passenger airbag and know how to do so, as some vehicles don’t have an override function.

“Failure to disable the airbag could result in a dog suffering severe damage. An airbag is designed to protect humans, not dogs, and the cushioning is in the wrong spot.

“When an airbag deploys, the force is so great that it might crush a dog cage.”

The procedure for disabling the front passenger airbag varies by car manufacturer and model.

You’ll usually find the switch in the glove box or on the left hand side of the passenger dashboard to turn it off.

Shotgun trips for your ball-chasing friend should be prohibited if you can’t find one.

If you plan to transport your dog in the front seat of your car, Tongue advises that you adjust the seat as far back as it will go. “The summary has come to an end.”