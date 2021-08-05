Owners of dogs are advised not to leave money to their pets and to be prepared for the worst.

Dog owners are being asked to make plans for what will happen to their pets if they die or become unable to care for them.

Over two-thirds of animal owners in the North West have made no plans or considered who would look after their animals if they were no longer able.

So, if you die, what happens to your dog? You might not realize it, but your pets are legally treated in the same way as your other belongings.

“All pets, including dogs, are treated legally as ‘chattels’ that belong to their owner at the time of death,” Martin Holdsworth, founder of IDR Law and Frisk, told TeamDogs. Chattels are typically goods such as sofas, paintings, and photographs, but it also includes your faithful companion dog.

“If you die without a will directing what should happen to your dog, your dog will be lumped in with all of your other chattels and passed to those entitled under your will or, if you don’t have a will, under intestacy rules.

“The main issue here is that your dog is being given to family members – or, surprisingly, the Queen if you don’t have any – who may or may not want it, may or may not be able to afford to care for it, and who have no legal responsibility to accept it.”

The majority of people believe a friend or family member would take over ownership of their dog, but they haven’t addressed it with them beforehand, leaving the dog without a home.

Martin advises that making your desires known to family and friends, as well as including those instructions in a will, is the greatest way to ensure you know what will happen to your dog.

"As the owner of three French Bulldogs, I am very sure that not everyone in my family would want to inherit them," he remarked. My advise is to prepare a will that specifies where your dog should go after you die, and to think about who would be the best fit."