Owners may watch TV while washing their dogs at a self-service dog wash nestled away inside a pink truck.

A new self-service dog wash hidden within a pink truck comes with a variety of amenities.

Fresh and fluffy towels, all natural dog shampoo, nail clippers, pet wipes, dog washing gloves, doggie scent, hot water, a heater, and even a TV are all available inside the repurposed van, which has opened its doors in Warrington.

It even comes with a bathrobe to keep your dog toasty after a bath.

“It’s a lovely warm grooming area for customers to bath and dry their dogs safely,” owner Rebeckah Vaughan, originally from Bidston in Wirral, told TeamDogs.

“With a professional drop-down bath, an industrial blow dryer, and a groomers table to keep your dog safe and secure during the drying process, it’s quiet and private.”

“It’s suitable for all dog breeds, particularly the larger ones that can be difficult to control while washing.”

The 38-year-old, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Canine Behavior and also manages No More Kennels Luxury Dog Resort and Spa, expects that this new business will give the ideal location for owners to get a quick bath after a mud run.

“All I ever want to do is provide a service to dog owners that will strengthen their relationship with their pet; nobody wants a wet pooch shaking wet dog hairs all over their bathroom,” she explained.

“This is just another service provided by No More Kennels to make being a dog owner easier, because we all know how difficult it is to be a pawrent.”

Customers must first register online for their protection and security.

Every day from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., and then from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the self-service wash is open.

The cost is £7 for 15 minutes, however the timer is set to 20 minutes to allow users extra time in and out of the van.

Riverside Trading Estate, Penketh, WA5 2UL has parking accessible outside the No More Kennels hotel.