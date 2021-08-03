Owners fall victim to ‘dogfishing,’ and their Labrador pup dies after only two days.

A new campaign against so-called “dogfishing” has been launched after a Labrador puppy died just two days after its new parents brought it home.

Reggie, the puppy, became ill within 12 hours of getting home and died of parvovirus, a highly infectious disease that his owners think could have been caught if he had been transported.

Richard Ackers thought he was buying Reggie from St Helens when he bought the 12-week-old puppy for his partner Alicia Sherman for Christmas.

His chip, however, was registered to Dublin, leading them to suspect he was brought into the country illegally.

Now, the pair has started a petition in Reggie’s honor to promote legislation that would modify the way merchants establish their identity.

“At the moment, websites merely demand an email address to set up an account,” Richard, a 32-year-old trainee pilot, told TeamDogs. “We feel in this day and age, selling a live animal should have more checks in place.”

“Before the ad goes up, Reggies law would require these dealers to submit proof of address and a photo ID.

“It would need a seller’s identification as well as a photo or video of young animals suckling on their mother; this would presumably eliminate the use of false mothers, which we see as a growing worry when individuals buy dogs.

“Verifying a seller is critical, since it will not prevent bad breeding; nevertheless, after interacting with several agencies, it appears that the issue is not the amount of bad breeders or dog thefts, but rather catching these people.

“Reggie’s law would be able to identify the vendor, and animal protection authorities would have all the information they need to follow up and find down the seller, which they are currently unable to do.”

The petition has just under 45,000 signatures, but it will not be debated in parliament unless it receives 100,000. It is open until December because petitions are only valid for six months.

The couple claims that since the debut, they have received a tremendous amount of support from organizations such as Dogs Trust and.